Michael Jai White Teases ‘Black Dynamite 2’ With A Mysterious Teaser

We live in a world where Super Troopers 2 is coming out 17 years after the original, Paddington 2 is the most critically admired movie of all-time, and the Kenny Powers-starring Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home exists (maybe), so why not a Black Dynamite sequel?

Michael Jai White, who starred and co-wrote the 2009 blaxploitation parody-turned-cult hit, tweeted, “Black Is Back,” along with a teaser showing the title character lighting a brick of dynamite with his cigar. No other information was provided, other than a hint that whatever this will happen this year (“Join us in 2018”), but Jai White has suggested that… something is forthcoming.

“Regarding Black Dynamite, there is something in the world of Black Dynamite which is a definite and will be announced at the beginning of 2018,” he told The Action Elite. “It’s something I’ve mentioned before where it’s something like Black Dynamite in the West. It’s kind of going to feel like Monty Python and is our next foray into that world.” Black Dynamite’s Life of Tasty Freeze?

The original Black Dynamite (and possibly the only Black Dynamite, if this turns out to be another TV show) was released on October 16, 2009. It made less than $200,000 in its first weekend of release, but quickly found a following on DVD and among college students who know what donuts don’t wear.