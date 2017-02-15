The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

When I started rewatching Black Sheep on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, it quickly became apparent that this piece would be more of a post-mortem than a straight-up appreciation. The movie certainly has its rabid fans (one of those weird things you learn from being on the Internet too much), and while I could never be an unabashed cheerleader, Black Sheep has a few moments worth appreciating: Chris Farley putting his fist through a capsized voting booth to pull out an old lady. Gary Busey telling David Spade “I can go to your momma’s and start a small fire in her panties.” Most of the police car-filled-with-nitrous-oxide scene (a totally pedestrian bit on paper, but so much more when mixed with Farley/Spade chemistry).
For the most part though, it was a failure. Not a commercial failure, mind you, Black Sheep‘s lifetime gross was only about $200,000 less than Tommy Boy. But posterity doesn’t care about that stuff. Black Sheep was so transparently an attempt to recapture the magic of Tommy Boy that watching it is bittersweet. It makes me nostalgic for David Spade and Chris Farley as a team, but feels so tone-deaf about what made Tommy Boy great (or at least intensely likable) in the first place, that you wonder if Tommy Boy was a fluke.
I don’t want to believe that, so instead I thought we might try to understand what went wrong. Black Sheep had Chris Farley and David Spade at the peak of their careers, plus Gary Busey and Penelope Spheeris, the director of Wayne’s World. As David Spade says in his recent memoir, Almost Interesting, “it should’ve been a slam dunk.” Even looking at it 20 years later, I agree.
I recall enjoying Black Sheep more then Tommy Boy when i was younger, back when I latched on to one or two jokes and just remembered the whole movie for those moments. For some reason, I thought the bat scene was the pinnacle of comedy. I was 12 so maybe that’s why.
upon re-watching them in my thirties i realized that Tommy Boy has some genuine funny parts and has a decent plot. But Black sheep? the plot is to keep a brother occupied for a while, that’s hardly a movie plot. Incidentally watch waynes world again, that movie has the thinnest story possible.
One last note before I write more words then vince, I found the scene where Chris Farley talks to the teenagers about drugs to be an unintentional real life chekhovs gun. That scene stuck with me through the decades,
“Tommy Boy has some genuine funny parts and has a decent plot. But Black sheep? the plot is to keep a brother occupied for a while, that’s hardly a movie plot”
I think this nails the whole contrast in a nutshell. One movie has a legitimate plot that drives all the humor, the other is just a serious of funny bits strung loosely together with no real purpose.
I enjoy this movie enough when I see it, but I swear to god I completely forgot the “Chris Farley saves the rec center” subplot was in this movie. I remember it existing in and of itself, but I could not have told you which movie it was from. Clearly it doesn’t belong.
I feel like you have it backwards: that subplot belongs in the movie, but so much else does not.
Fun read! This movie was on HBO alot back in the day and for good reason. Roadss.. Rooaadss.
@Vince Mancini – your point about the “Jack Mehoff” scene is spot on. For best friends, the awful jokes elicit just as much laughter and the good ones, and you tell the terrible ones on purpose just to get a reaction from your bud. Just fucking with each other is half the fun. One of the reasons Tommy Boy was compelling is because you’re seeing these two become friends, which is relatable.
Whenever I see a “Look back at ______ as it turns _____ today” article it either comes off as think piece-y (Stephen King was racist for writing the Stand) or pandering (Guys, how awesome was Goonies!?). This was neither. It actually felt honest. Thanks.
God I forgot that moronic article calling The Stand racist. Now I’m furious all over again. Thanks a lot, OhMyBalls!
@dissident – You see, The Stand is problematic because *wank wank, fart noise*
I’ve learned that, with few exceptions, if I venture away from Filmdrunk into the Uproxx forest I will find myself with a stupidity headache. It’s like an ice cream headache without the delicious ice cream.
@OhMyBalls Uproxx was trending downwards. Them getting bought out or teaming up with, whatever they’re doing with Yahoo has only made the decent that much steeper. Filmdrunk is the only reason to visit.
Oh god, Yahoo is going to go under, that writing is on the wall, done by Banksy but in really big letters. I hope Vince has plans for the future.
You better let us know what you do next when this place tanks entirely, Vince.
Totally on board with that last point. I’m willing to weather a lot of the shitty parts of Black Sheep because it’s all the Farley-Spade we have outside of SNL and Tommy Boy.
Also, Farley screaming “KILL WHITEY” at Rock the Vote slays me
I haven’t seen the whole thing in close to 20 years, I grant you, but the scene with the bunk-beds is still good.
Bowl of pudding joke missed entirely too.
One of the few gags that worked was the bat scene.
Thats the only thing I remember about this movie. If you were a stoner in the 90s, this was goddam hilarious.
I find it odd that Spheeris takes so much credit for Wayne’s World, when the plot of that movie is non-existent and Myers’ first draft was a thirty minute movie. Success by proximity apparently.
Blacksheep was disappointing to me, as I saw it in the theater as a kid after having seen Tommy Boy on VHS. The cop car scene is the best and I still say rrroooaaaadddds to this day. Plus the look Spade gave the cop after Farley told him they’d caught him banging sheep is the best.
Spade plays douchebags well but I’ve never found him to be particularly douchey in interviews or whatever. He seems pretty self aware and self deprecating to me, especially on his WTF episode.
That movie was full of non-sequiturs, and not in a good way. There was the ham-fisted new kid in town he protects thing – which was just weird as you pointed out, but not unthinkable in reality.
The what were they thinking, impossible/improbably what? moments:
The rock falling into the cabin, the dogs as you mentioned, Spade abandoning his car because of Busey, the hitting bump rupturing NO2 (that NO2 would be nonmedical grade and about as bad for you as warboys spraying paint in their faces), the random dead people voter fraud by a candidate killing it in the polls, etc. etc. etc. I could probably do this all day, but I’ll end with this gem: KILL WHITEY!!!! really? that’s what he got from eating chicken wings with rastas? yes, a really violent group..
OH shit, I forgot about the rec center fire. Yeah, so a candidate has one of their top advisors go set fire to a rec center, and Farley had apparently never seen fire before or new any of its properties. Have you ever heard of people reacting to a fire the way he did? And then, because he was trying (poorly) to put it out, of course people would assume he set it, thereby putting himself out of a job… yep. This movie works.
The family of hicks that spray spade with the fire extinguisher (they’re dirt poor hillbillies but they have a fire extinguisher in their car?)… Also, I still don’t understand what Farley was supposed to be doing when they took pictures of him with the joint and the beer with the kids. Like 85% of the movie makes no fucking sense at all.
“You got to kick ass shit!”
“I could really use some cupcakes or peanut butter cups about now!”
“Rectum? Damn near killed ’em!” will never stop being funny to me and I’m a grown man with a 401k
Can we live in an alternate universe where Chris Farley and David Spade are making their 20th buddy comedy.
Awesome write up, even though I can still watch this on a Saturday afternoon and smile my way through it. I think the laughs now for me are more “remember how funny you thought this was when you were 13?” nostalgia than actual “this is funny,” but that’s ok.
Challenge flag on the “background check” nonsense. In 20 years I’ve never been weirded out by the Colleary storyline from that perspective. We need more people who want to commit themselves to making kids’ lives better and more active. Unfortunately, that “everyone who talks to a kid is a pedophile” mindset is why a lot of people don’t make that commitment. It’s thinking like that that leads to CPS getting called on parents who let their kids walk to the playground.
Oh, and like the other commenter, I do expect an Almost Heroes piece in the future.
Haven’t seen “Black Sheep” in years, but thinking back, it really seems like an Asylum ripoff of “Tommy Boy” (which I caught last year and holds up marvelously).
Another disappointment (for me, anyway): no scenes between Tim Matheson and Bruce McGill. As an “Animal House” fan, that crushed me.
I miss the good ole days when Hollywood would admit the truth, that curly haired kids are the devil’s spawn