At long last, Blade Runner sequel Blade Runner 2049 released a teaser trailer followed by a surprisingly true-to-the-original full-length trailer. How did they get the sequel to feel so similar? Well, it doesn’t hurt to have the legendary Roger Deakins return as the cinematographer, with original director Ridley Scott on hand as producer (Denis Villeneuve of Arrival is directing this go around). Harrison Ford is also back, although some questions about his character will be ignored. It also helps that director Villeneuve hates green screen and insisted on practical effects, which will hold up better and definitely makes some of these shots feel in keeping with the gritty future setting of the original movie from 1982.

Ford’s co-star Ryan Gosling noted the faithfulness of the practical effects, saying at Cinemacon in March, “Every location was real. Every set was there. It was a fully functioning, living, breathing world.” And now IMDb has made a mashup providing a shot-for-shot comparison of the full trailer for Blade Runner 2049 alongside clips from the original, demonstrating just how much of an homage the new film is.