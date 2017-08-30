Jared Leto Goes To The Extreme To Ensure The Future In The First Of Three Prequel Shorts For ‘Blade Runner 2049’

08.30.17

Alien: Covenant featured two prequel shorts released online to tell the story ahead of the film. While they would’ve helped the finished film explain away some of the smaller points of the story, including a much-needed introduction to the crew of the Covenant. They were still enjoyable little looks that bridged gaps with Prometheus and set the stage for why Covenant was out in deep space in the first place and now it seems that we’re getting the same for Blade Runner 2049.

In the short prequel clip above from Collider titled Nexus: 2036, we meet Jared Leto’s Niander Wallace in the year 2036 and see the very beginning of his rise to prominence in the world. It covers the start of a moment that was described during Warner’s Comic-Con 2017 panel and helps to build the future world we’ll be seeing in October:

The timeline then states that a prohibition of replicants went into effect in 2023, sending them into hiding until Jared Leto’s Neander Wallace helps get the ban repealed before creating more replicants. He also helps to solve a hunger crisis that plagued the planet by this point, the chained results of an EMP disaster that causes a global blackout years prior. Wallace Corp becomes a major force due to these two aspects, giving Leto’s character a lot of power and bumping replicants to a majority soon enough.

