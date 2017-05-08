The First Full-Length ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Trailer Is Here

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Thirty-five years after nerds first debated whether Harrison Ford is a replicant, Blade Runner is getting an official sequel in Blade Runner 2049. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) and produced by Ridley Scott (who helmed the original), the sci-fi thriller stars Ford, reprising his role as Rick Deckard, and Ryan Gosling as the new blade runner in town, as well as Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright, Edward James Olmos, Dave Bautista, and Jared Leto. Something tells me Ford won’t put up with his Method madness.

Blade Runner 2049 follows LAPD Officer K (Gosling), who “unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos,” according to the official but still mysterious premise. “K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard, a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.” Unlike Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which also stars Ford and was set roughly 30 years after the events of the (chronologically speaking) most recent film, don’t expect any “let’s get the Millennium Falcon back” shenanigans. “It’s the same iconic universe, but it’s changed over the course of the 30-year gap,” Gosling said. “It’s a lot more bleak in some ways. [Villeneuve] describes it as toxic.” Sounds fun!

Judge for yourself in Blade Runner 2049‘s first beautifully eerie full-length trailer above, or wait until the film comes out on October 6.

It’s already been 35 years — what’s another few months?