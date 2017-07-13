Columbia

A new actress is joining the cinematic assassin ranks and she has some producing titans backing her up. Blake Lively is attached to star in a new spy thriller being shepherded by James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Variety reports that the Age of Adaline star will play Stephanie Patrick in the upcoming cinematic adaptation of Mark Burnell’s series of novels. The death of Patrick’s family (which wasn’t an accident because they rarely are in these things) pushes our hero to go on a quest for revenge. The Rhythm Section also features Handmaid’s Tale episode director Reed Morano who has been tapped to helm the motion picture

“It is exciting for us to be working with the immensely talented team of director Reed Morano and actress who have a strong vision for this very compelling story driven by a female protagonist,’ said Wilson and Broccoli of the project.

There’s certainly reason to be excited. Lively showcased that she’s more than capable of carrying the intensity workload in last year’s The Shallows and Morano arrives with a résumé that includes three of the most compelling episodes on television this year. If this match pans out, there’s more Stephanie Patrick tales to be told.

