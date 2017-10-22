Warner Bros.

Although not quite as bad as it was in late August/early September, the box office is falling back to its pre-IT numbers, as Hollywood apparently decided that the weekend before the Halloween weekend would be a good time to dump all its duds. With Netflix, the NFL, and the return of The Walking Dead this weekend, moviegoers are more inclined to skip the movies all together than choose the best of five weak offerings.

As a result, Boo 2! A Madea Halloween led the way with an OK $21.5 million. That’s down from the $35 million that Tyler Perry’s original Boo! scored, but with a $20 million production cost, it’s still a hit and will likely perform well through Halloween. While Adam Sandler and James have moved to Netflix after moviegoing audiences lost their appetite for that brand of broad comedy, Tyler Perry remains one of the few directors who is still review-proof. Boo 2 was loathed by critics (8 percent from Rotten Tomatoes), but for whatever reason, audiences still love Madea (it received an A- from Cinemascore).

In at number two this weekend was Geostorm, the $120 million disaster film from Dean Devlin. Flayed by critics (13 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), audiences knew what they were getting into with Geostorm, but apparently not that many moviegoers were willing to shell $10 to see a film ironically, as the film could only generate $13 million in ticket sales. The film is going to have to kick up a lot of action overseas if it has any hope of breaking even.