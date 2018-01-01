Sony

Happy New Year and welcome to 2018! As we move into the new year, let’s take a look at the last week at the box office to see who came out ahead and who came up short over the holidays.

The big winner, not just of the holiday season but of the year, is Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which earned $52 million over the three-day weekend, which was enough to lift it past Beauty and the Beast to take the top spot at the box office for all of 2017 with $533 million (and counting). Double that with international box office, and despite some divisiveness, the film will close out 2017 with more than $1 billion worldwide. Congratulations to Lucasfilm and Rian Johnson, who now hold the 24th highest grossing film of all time and it still has a lot of life left in it.

That said, for the four-day New Year’s weekend, The Last Jedi had some major competition in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It looks as though The Last Jedi will pull out a victory for the four-day weekend, but just barely: $69 million to $67 million. Regardless, Jumanji put up a huge weekend on top of a huge holiday week and finishes out the year with around $185 million at the box office on only a $90 million production budget. It’s also performing just as well internationally, so it looks like the kind of performance that could easily lead to another sequel if Sony decides to go in that direction.

Meanwhile, for the four-day weekend, Pitch Perfect 3 looks like it will close out the franchise modestly. On a $45 million production budget, the film managed $22 million over the four-day weekend and after a week of decent sales, it’s going to end the year with a little less than $70 million, which is more than the original made over its entire run ($65 million). However, the third film will fall well short of the first sequel, Pitch Perfect 2, which earned $184 million at the box office in 2015.

Fox

The movie that has seen the greatest improvement over the course of the week has been Hugh Jackman’s crowd pleaser, The Greatest Showman. The $14 million opening weekend didn’t impress, but the musical managed to improve on that this weekend with a four-day $20 million haul. It has now crossed the $50 million mark domestically, and worldwide it’s surpassed its $84 million budget. With international grosses, the film has a chance to ultimately eke out a profit, which is great news for Hugh Jackman passion project. Though critics have been dismissive of the film (in large part because of the way it papers over P.T. Barnum’s real-life past), word of mouth has given the movie strong legs.