The Weekend Box-Office Bloodbath: Four Flops And An Underperformer

Warner Bros

There were a lot of new releases this weekend and several expansions, but despite the long holiday weekend, only one of them could gain a modicum of traction. That was the horror movie Bye Bye Man, which was met with mostly lousy reviews and a terrible C from Cinemascore, but the Stacy Title flick still managed to grab the number two-spot on Friday. However, the film will end the weekend at number four with around $16.3 million, which is a little more than double the investment STX Entertainment made in the movie in terms of production costs. Fourth for the weekend, however, is the best any of the new releases could muster.

Before we rundown the weekend’s flops, however, let’s recount the holdover successes. Hidden Figures, which surprised box-office experts last weekend and took over the number one spot from Rogue One, hung on to the top spot for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, as experts once again underestimated the box-office drawing power of a majority black cast. The film should end the long weekend with an extremely tidy $25 million to bring its total to $60 million. With its A+ Cinemascore, it could have enough box-office legs to reach $100 million, especially if it gets some Oscar recognition.

Rogue One, meanwhile, preliminarily tumbled all the way down to number five this weekend with $16 million, but it did push past the $500 million mark in the United States. Sing, meanwhile, held the number two spot, adding $18 million to its gross, as it remains the top choice at multiplexes for families. The weekend after it cleaned up at the Golden Globes, La La Land improved upon its gross last week and gross another $17 million to put its overall gross just over $75 million. The Damien Chazelle musical is quietly becoming a big box-office hit for Lionsgate.