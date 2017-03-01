Getty Image / Fox

In this job you will encounter many, many people who are proud of the movie they are promoting. Oh, some certainly aren’t and it’s usually painfully obvious by the “I’d rather be anywhere else but here” look on that person’s face. But, admittedly, this is the first time I was challenged to a bet on the results of the box office – specifically Boyd Holbrook wanted to bet on the results of Logan versus the results of Deadpool. [Soon after I was asked to make this bet, Boyd Holbrook’s publicist stopped him because she felt he was jinxing the movie. I was about to accept this bet. I have no doubt Logan will do well, but, boy, Deadpool sure made a lot of money.]

At this point in his career, Holbrook is probably best known for playing Steve Murphy on Narcos. And he admits he’s never been on a movie where he’s got the chance to do this much press before. (I know he’s telling the truth because he actually seems to be enjoying it, which leads to what are, at least in my opinion, some pretty fun answers.)

In Logan, Holbrook plays Donald Pierce, a mercenary on the hunt for the X-23, a young girl named Laura who escaped under Pierce’s watch, now he needs her back. Unfortunately for Pierce, Laura (Dafne Keen) is now traveling with Logan (aka Wolverine, played again by Hugh Jackman) and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) – who are trying to get her to a special sanctuary in North Dakota.

When Pierce and Logan first meet, Pierce tells Logan he’s “a big fan.” It’s a good line. And it turns out Holbrook ad-libbed the line on set – but, as Holbrook explains, some of his improvisations on a movie set have not always been appreciated by the director. (This answer led to Holbrook’s publicist running into the room, which is always a sign something at least interesting is being said.)

Also: let it be known, Holbrook is not a fan of McDonald’s.

You’re taking bets?

I’m taking bets. I’m hoping this thing is going to beat Deadpool. I want it to.

That’s an interesting bet.

It is an interesting bet.

Deadpool was a new thing, but everyone knows Hugh Jackman and Wolverine…

I mean, we’ll see what happens. It’s all the tipping point, the whole theories and sort of make-believe algorithms and stuff like that. But that would be fucking awesome if it really came out. I think there’s a built-in fan base, and I think people are going to get their thirst quenched.

Do you watch a lot of superhero movies?

I don’t.

So can you even tell when you get the script that this one is a bit different?

Well, there was a disclaimer in the script on about page four or five that either Scott Frank or James Mangold wrote, which is, listen, if a building falls on you, you fucking die. This is what happens in this movie. There is no one crashing into buildings and shit like that. So there was a precursor to sort of root this into real life – and I think they try to stay away from that as much as possible.

For a movie like this, is it better for you to not be a superhero movie fan?

Well, I was totally a little spooked in the sense that I didn’t know if you had to act different in these films. I just did the audition, and whatever I did in the audition, I just inflated it and kept going with it through the encouragement of James Mangold and Hugh.

Working with James Mangold…

Oh, he’s fucking great, man.