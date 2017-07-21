Here's What You Need To Know About The Defenders

Will Smith Praises Netflix With The Release Of The Full ‘Bright’ Trailer: They Let You Make The Movie You Want To Make

#Will Smith #Netflix
07.20.17 12 mins ago

Bright is poised to be Netflix’s first blockbuster offering, grabbing to Will Smith’s starpower in hopes of creating a hit for the platform later in the film. The film pairs Smith with Joel Edgerton as his new Orc partner as the two hit the streets as cops in an alternate Los Angeles where magic, elves, orcs, and other fantasy beings exist and still seem to be steeped in the darkness and grit of the street. It is kinda like director David Ayer’s work on End Of Watch, but with a lot of J.R.R. Tolkien added to the story.

Netflix just dropped the first trailer in honor of its push at Comic-Con in San Diego, following a successful appearance on Conan with the entire cast and Ayer, and got a nice seal of approval from Smith and Ayer on their philosophy when it comes to filmmaking according to Indiewire:

In Smith’s words, “I’m sure this will end soon, but they give you money and let you make the movie you want to make.”

“This is no bullshit PG-13 movie. I was able to do my shit here,” Ayer said. “I was really able to tell a story.”

That story involves Edgerton’s Orc becoming the first on the force, an aspect that allowed Smith to become a “black LAPD officer who finds someone else to be racist against.” Ayer promises that the film is grounded in reality, even though the film features fantasy elements.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Smith#Netflix
TAGSBRIGHTCOMIC-CON 2017DAVID AYERJOEL EDGERTONNETFLIXWILL SMITH

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 13 hours ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 2 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP