Marvel

Marvel directors come from all over the place: James Gunn was best known for bloody horror-comedy before Guardians of The Galaxy, Kenneth Branaugh brought his Shakespearean past to Thor, and the Russo brothers were best known for directing Community episodes before Cap came along. Still, for Captain Marvel, they’ve tapped their most unusual choice yet; a directing team better known for intimate drama than space-faring superheroics.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, in theaters, are best known for character pieces like the gambling tale Mississippi Grind or Half Nelson, the story of a caring inner-city school teacher with a crack addiction. They’ve also directed episodes of Billions, The Affair, and The Big C in between critically acclaimed indie movies, but Captain Marvel is a huge leap forward.

For those unfamiliar, the movie will follow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), decorated Air Force pilot, as she gains superpowers and has to defend Earth, and the galaxy, from threats that have yet to be determined. Carol, however, is a fairly heavy hitter both in terms of powers and authority; she leads teams of Avengers and represents Earth to various alien races in the comics. Boden and Fleck will have an interesting time of it, and we’ll see what tack they take when the movie arrives March 8th, 2019.

(via Variety)