Marvel directors come from all over the place: James Gunn was best known for bloody horror-comedy before Guardians of The Galaxy, Kenneth Branaugh brought his Shakespearean past to Thor, and the Russo brothers were best known for directing Community episodes before Cap came along. Still, for Captain Marvel, they’ve tapped their most unusual choice yet; a directing team better known for intimate drama than space-faring superheroics.
Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, in theaters, are best known for character pieces like the gambling tale Mississippi Grind or Half Nelson, the story of a caring inner-city school teacher with a crack addiction. They’ve also directed episodes of Billions, The Affair, and The Big C in between critically acclaimed indie movies, but Captain Marvel is a huge leap forward.
For those unfamiliar, the movie will follow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), decorated Air Force pilot, as she gains superpowers and has to defend Earth, and the galaxy, from threats that have yet to be determined. Carol, however, is a fairly heavy hitter both in terms of powers and authority; she leads teams of Avengers and represents Earth to various alien races in the comics. Boden and Fleck will have an interesting time of it, and we’ll see what tack they take when the movie arrives March 8th, 2019.
What tack they’ll take? They’ll take the tack Disney tells them to take.
Since everyone says there’s a “Marvel Directing Formula” I’d think getting TV directors would be understandable by now. TV directors often come in just for a few episodes of a show and have to fit into how the show is typically shot and paced. Thor: Rangarok has a TV director. The next Ant-Man director has a lot of TV credits.
Marvel in general has odd choices. Doctor Strange had a director who had four feature credits, none with big budgets.
I’m pretty sure my neighbor’s 12 year-old son is pitching one of the upcoming Spider-Man features. I’m thinking he has a good chance.
At least in your neighbors version Mary Jane would have huge bewbz, amirite?!