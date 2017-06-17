Carrie Fisher’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed By Her Coroner

Getty Image

When Carrie Fisher passed away back in December, the world lost a truly talented performer and writer, as well as an incisive and important voice in the social landscape. The world may have mourned the loss of Princess Leia, but we’d miss Carrie herself most of all.

Up until now, her cause of death was unknown, but on Friday evening, the coroner’s report was released, revealing that “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors… other conditions lead to the Star Wars actress’ death were atherosclerotic heart disease and drug use.”

Per the press release, her cardiac arrest that occurred on December 27th while on a plane from London to LA was caused by “multiple drug intake, with significance not ascertained.” Fisher was very open about her early drug use and lifelong battle with mental illness, saying that “she smoked pot at age 13, used LSD by 21 and was first diagnosed as bipolar at age 24.”

Star Wars fans can find comfort in her upcoming performance in The Last Jedi, which would be her last outing in the franchise. According to reports, General Organa would have been a focal point of Episode IX, but the story was rewritten following Fisher’s death.

(Via ET Online)