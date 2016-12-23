‘Star Wars’ Legend Carrie Fisher Is Reportedly Hospitalized After Suffering A Massive Heart Attack

Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprised the role for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, apparently suffered a major heart attack during a flight home from London to Los Angeles on Friday. According to TMZ the plane landed at LAX airport, where paramedics and other emergency personnel were awaiting Fisher’s arrival just after 12 noon local time.

Fellow actress Anna Akana tweeted about witnessing Fisher’s apparent cardiac arrest, saying she “stopped breathing on the flight home” while claiming she “was on the plane next to” Fisher:

The Hollywood Reporter later confirmed with airport police that emergency units responded “to someone with a medical emergency on a plane,” but refused to comment on the individual’s identity. Meanwhile, law enforcement sources told NBC News Fisher “went into full cardiac arrest” towards the end of the flight and was immediately “rushed to the hospital” after landing.

Additional sources who spoke with the Los Angeles Times added that Fisher was apparently “in a lot of distress on the flight. The paper of record also claimed that the 60-year-old actress was in “critical condition” upon entering an undisclosed hospital in the area.

