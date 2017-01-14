Disney

There was a lot to love in Rogue One, but one of the most jarring aspects of the film was the digital resurrection of the long dead Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin. The character, who had a more central role than anyone predicted, definitely took a turn towards the Uncanny Valley, and many were left wondering whether or not this would become a new normal in the future of film. Carrie Fisher‘s Princess Leia was also revived in the final moments of the movie, and while Fisher was delighted by seeing a new version of her younger self, fans were concerned that her recent passing could lead to a macabre rendering in future Star Wars films.

To their credit, Lucasfilm decided to address these rumors head on with a statement on Friday evening claiming that there were no plans to recreate Leia through visual effects.

We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa. Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.

It was confirmed that Fisher had completed her work on Episode VIII before her death, so hopefully the General will get a send off befitting her legacy.

