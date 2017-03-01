Casey Affleck Breaks His Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations

Getty Image

Casey Affleck won Best Actor at the Oscars for his role in Manchester by the Sea, but not everyone was thrilled about it (especially Brie Larson). His entire campaign was stained by separate sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him by two women who worked with Affleck, who they accused of “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances in the workplace,” on 2010’s I’m Still Here. Both cases were settled out of court for undisclosed amounts, and all parties involved are legally prohibited from discussing the issue in public.

Affleck (who dismissed the allegations as “extortion”) did, however, mention the lawsuits, somewhat obliquely, in a post-Oscars interview with the Boston Globe. “I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” he said. “There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”