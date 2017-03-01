Casey Affleck won Best Actor at the Oscars for his role in Manchester by the Sea, but not everyone was thrilled about it (especially Brie Larson). His entire campaign was stained by separate sexual harassment lawsuits filed against him by two women who worked with Affleck, who they accused of “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances in the workplace,” on 2010’s I’m Still Here. Both cases were settled out of court for undisclosed amounts, and all parties involved are legally prohibited from discussing the issue in public.
Affleck (who dismissed the allegations as “extortion”) did, however, mention the lawsuits, somewhat obliquely, in a post-Oscars interview with the Boston Globe.
“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else,” he said. “There’s really nothing I can do about it. Other than live my life the way I know I live it and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”
Violence against women is bad, substantiated or not. But I hope the same celebrities also want awards taken away from Sean Penn, Johnny Depp, Jared Leto, Christian Bale, Michael Fassbender, etc. Because at what point do you draw the line?
I bet some of these celebrities are buddy buddy with some of the listed above.
Bill Cosby, Sean penn, Sean Connery, mike Tyson. We could be here all day. We can’t posthumously remove awards, but we hopefully can provide an educated environment that stops these POS from getting any gigs in the future. Looking at just our lists, that doesn’t appear to be going to well atm.
Innocent until proven guilty. Why are people incapable of understanding this basic tenet of our democracy?
The court of public opinion is not a court of law. Do you not have personal opinions on the guilt of either OJ Simpson (for double homicide) or Michael Jackson (for molesting kids) despite the fact that a court of law acquitted both men of those crimes?
OJ? That dude did that shit. Public opinion or not. Anyone with half a functioning brain can see he killed the shit out of those people.
@TheImplication OJ and MJ totally did what they’re accused of, and nobody is wrong for thinking that. But if you think the Grammys shouldn’t have given MJ a Lifetime Achievement Award, you’re just wrong.
@ExtraStark Objection!!! Speculation!!
nate parker was vilified and was found innocent
Casey settled and won an oscar.
cdub, Nate Parker also put out a shitty movie that ignored the facts. Braveheart did the same, but at least it’s a good film.
@Holodigm I stated no opinion on whether or not Casey Affleck deserved the Oscar. And yes, Michael Jackson did deserve a Lifetime Achievement Award if we are separating the artist from their art. I simply disagreed with the view that none of us can have personal opinions on the guilt or innocence of someone unless they have been convicted of a crime in a courtroom. If I want to think OJ killed two people in the absence of a court saying that he did, I will think that. If I want to believe that Casey Affleck sexually harasses women, I will. I’m not bound by the coda of the criminal justice system in forming personal opinions about people. If he was the best actor, then he deserves the trophy.
@ExtraStark Birth of a Nation was the cat’s meow until all the Nate Parker rape history came out. Perception of him changed perception of the movie. Go back to when it came out at Sundance, people were acting like it was the most important film of all time. We all know Hollywood loves slave movies, no matter how bad they are. The problem with Birth of a Nation is there was no white knights in it.
I guess I’d ask his accusers why money trumps justice, but they probably signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Many forms of sexual harassment are not criminal in nature and can only be handled through the civil legal system. A drawn-out civil trial against a wealthy celebrity takes incredible financial resources and most people would be unable to afford to pursue “justice” through those means, it’s why a lot of people end up settling just so they can pay their lawyers.
@TheImplication Can you give me an example of actionable sexual harrassment that isn’t criminal?
@Fartakiss correct me if I am wrong but saying your tits look great in that dress would not be criminal but it sure would be sexual harassment unless he/she is hot then it’s flirting.
Amazing how he’s found guilty of nothing, but he’s guilty in the liberal court of public opinion.
Liberal court of public opinion? I seem to recall chants of LOCK HER UP directed against a political candidate who was neither charged with, let alone convicted of, a crime. I would point out that he settled out of court with his accusers instead of going to trial.
@ak3647 That wasn’t the liberal court of public opinion. That was the right-wing court of public opinion.
Not defending him, but the headlines says “Assault”. There is a huge difference between “assault” and “harassment”.
While we’re dropping corrections, I can’t see anything in BJ Novak’s tweet that refers to sexual harassment. You can object to the choice of winner on other grounds than moral, you know?
We need to have Sexual Harrassment Panda host next year’s awards. It will be fun AND educational
The wronged parties were satisfied with the their pound of flesh, so I’m not sure what everyone else wants to run their mouth about. If you have an issue with this, you have an issue with them.
the award was for a single performance in a single movie – does it need to be a referendum on character? Because if that’s the case I’m sure plenty of nasty people (who have offended plenty of young women) are already Oscar winners. This was Best Actor, not Lifetime Achievement, and withholding the award despite the accusing parties already settling their dispute just doesn’t seem appropriate