Cathryn Michon is an actress, writer, and comic who’s currently starring in a film — Cook Off! — she co-wrote and co-directed that is adapted from a book she authored (The Grrl Genius Guide to Life). You may also know her for co-writing A Dog’s Purpose and for starring, co-writing and co-directing, Muffin Top: A Love Story. Cook Off! — a mockumentary about a cooking competition that co-stars Melissa McCarthy, Niecy Nash, Ben Falcone and Stephen Root — debuts today, Friday, November 17. Cathryn made some time to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series recently.

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Gary Anthony Williams, Niecy Nash, Diedrich Bader, Stephen Root, and Sam Pancake

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

If I’m with my husband, I ask for a seat where he can see the game and I can’t, and I ask for champagne. If I’m with my friends, I ask for champagne. If I’m alone, I don’t walk into the bar.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Marissa Jaret Winokur, Zach Braff, Catana Comics, Lena Dunham, Ellosteph.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

I am absolutely obsessed with the series Episodes. It’s so good. I’m doing the opposite of bingeing, I’m deliberately spacing out each one, rationing it like it was a piece of chocolate and I’m in a life raft with Louis Zamperini.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

It’s my last meal? Seriously? Like, they’re going to wait until I’m done and then execute me? I guess I would want turtle soup made from a 100 year-old turtle… who was just born last week.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I am on Facebook all the time, trying to keep up with all of my friends. There is NO truth to my husband’s assertion that I am “always” shopping on The RealReal. Or that I have “enough” shoes. Honey, isn’t there a game on or something?

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Despacito, the Randy Rainbow version. I’m listening to it now. I can listen to music, answer these questions, and ignore my husband’s rant about tax reform all at the same time.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

DON’T MARRY THE FIRST GUY WHO ASKS! Wait for the SECOND one! Or pick somebody at random. Or be a mail-order bride. ANYTHING. Oh wait, that sounds negative. Uh, how about pray for peace and understanding?

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

My husband likes to out-argue me with facts, like what percentage of women are football fans. I like to Google his facts to find out what percentage of them he made up.

9. Dogs or cats?

With utter respect and regard for cats and cat people, my dog Tucker has won my heart. But I know that he prefers cats, if that’s consolation. At least, the ones who run from him. The ones that stand their ground befuddle him.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

It wasn’t a concert. We had gone to a private party and Stevie Wonder was to perform, but he said he had a virus and was too sick. So others sang some of his songs, while he retreated to a corner where there just happened to be a piano, and he sat there waiting to be picked up and started to tinkle the keys, playing along with whatever music was on in the other room. We leaned on the piano, feeling the vibration of every key, a private concert, so close to Stevie Wonder that my husband caught his virus.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

So easy to answer this one: A Dog’s Way Home, by W. Bruce Cameron. It’s currently being filmed in Vancouver by Sony, based on the screenplay he and I co-wrote.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

When I was in the “I-hate-all-men” phase of my post-divorce experience, a woman invited me to be on a talk show. I was put in a green room with this author-guy, and then technical difficulties resulted in both of our segments being delayed for three hours. I wound up marrying that man. Someone had to do me the favor of locking me in a room with the right guy for three hours to get me to see that perhaps I was being too judgmental toward the males of the species.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Have to be South Park but I would never turn down Family Guy, especially if it is in a bar and the alternative is a ballgame.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

I’m sort of in the sweet spot right now. I have a lot of varied and interesting projects on which to work. So, I know it sounds like I’m a dull girl, but I’d probably do what I do every other day, which is to work on something I love.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

The Apartment. Jack Lemmon and Shirley McClain. Absolutely hands-down my favorite movie. My husband watched it with me one time and even he loved it, though he complained about the lack of car chases.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Whichever one is not playing at the moment.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

We had what seemed like a 200 course meal in New Orleans at the Commander’s Palace. I think we were there for seventeen days. Every course had its own wine pairing.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Come on, you know it was Cook Off! right? What a cast, what a story, what a hilarious comedy! I give it as many thumbs up as I have thumbs and would borrow other people’s thumbs if possible.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

I think I sort of gave it away with The Apartment. The first time I saw that movie I didn’t understand that Jack Lemmon was an actor and might not actually be the downtrodden good guy who was trying to be the knight in shining armor for the girl he loved. But I can’t help it, that is still how I think of him.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage were coming to your house for dinner?

Easy One Cupboard Death by Chocolate Pie (the recipe Sharon Solfest makes in “Cook Off!”) So delicious it can “give you a seizure.” He looks like he could use one.