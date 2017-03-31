What To Watch | HitFix

Charlie Hunnam Lived Some Of Your Worst Nightmares While Filming ‘The Lost City Of Z’

Managing Editor, Trending
03.31.17

Amazon / Plan B

CinemaCon has brought plenty of surprises for those in attendance this week, leaving most of in the dark aside from some fine descriptive language. We’ll get to see some of the trailers eventually, but it’s the stories from the stage that should make fans a little jealous. Take Charlie Hunnam‘s tales of horror from the panel for The Lost City Of Z for example. As proven by Fitzcarraldo and Apocalypse Now, filming in the jungle is a recipe for a bad time. While it seems that Lost City Of Z managed to avoid most of the issues, Hunnam did not according to Vulture:

“The greatest ordeal was in my hotel room — a beetle had burrowed into my ear and I woke up to a sound of a drill in my ear.”

Around The Web

TAGSbeatlesCHARLIE HUNNAMmother natureThe Lost City Of Z
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP