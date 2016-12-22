Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sons of Anarchy thespian Charlie Hunnam feels the need. The need for Z! (Or more accurately the need to find the Lost City of Z. That was a bit of a ropey way to get there, wasn’t it?)

Amazon Studios has unfurled a trailer for their upcoming historical action-adventure offering which debuted to warm reviews at the New York Film Festival a few months back. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name, The Lost City of Z focuses on the attempts of British explorer Percy Fawcett to find the mythical city tucked into the Amazon. The early glimpse served up today appears to promise big Big BIG exploration style visuals and a film that will feature proclamations like “your soul will never be quiet” from time to time. Or as the promotional material promises: “An epically-scaled tale of courage and obsession, told in (James) Gray’s classic filmmaking style, The Lost City of Z is a stirring tribute to the exploratory spirit and those individuals driven to achieve greatness at any cost.”

In addition to Hunnam as Fawcett, The Lost City of Z also boasts a cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller and everyone’s favorite new Spidey Tom Holland. We Own the Night filmmaker James Gray serves as the writer/producer for this adaptation which is earmarked for an April 2017 arrival for us non-festival going types.