01.16.17

In Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Han Solo warns C-3PO that it’s not wise to upset a Wookiee. “That’s ’cause droids don’t pull people’s arms out of their sockets when they lose,” he says. “Wookiees are known to do that.”

But although Chewbacca uses his might to throw Stormtroopers or carry worrisome droids on his back, we never saw him live up to Han’s threat in the original trilogy (which is weird, considering the number of displaced limbs in those films). An arm-ripping nearly appeared in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, but it was cut from the theatrical version and went largely unnoticed on the 3D Collector’s Edition until recently.

The deleted scene takes place in Maz Kanata’s castle, where Rey runs into the “blobfish” Unkar Plutt, who she refused to sell BB-8 to on Jakku. He’s upset because she stole “his” property — the Millennium Falcon — and informs her that he’s going to “make you pay for what you did.” One problem: the “walking carpet” behind Rey. Chewbecca rips Plutt’s arm off with the ease of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber slicing through Ponda Baba in the cantina in Episode IV.

It’s an important reminder: let the Wookiee win.

