The First Trailer For The ‘CHiPs’ Remake Will Having You Thinking ’21 Jump Street’ With Motorcycles

Author Profile Picture
Trending Managing Editor
01.12.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

The first trailer for the CHiPs film has been released courtesy of Dax Shephard and Michael Pena on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The film is looking to ditch the drama aspects of the classic show for a more comedic approach to the adventures of Ponch and Jon on the California highways. If you saw the trailers for Baywatch or the films based on television shows like 21 Jump Street or Starsky And Hutch, you know what you’re getting with this film.

Ponch and Jon are ditching their seventies look for an updated modern tale with the California Highway Patrol. We already got the serious side with True Detective season two, so no need to go down that road again. Here we see Shephard playing Jon, bumping crotches with his co-workers and trying to save his marriage with his real wife Kristen Bell. Ponch, on the other hand, looks nothing like Erik Estrada but is probably a better actor in the long run. He’s not a real cop, though. They could’ve at least put him in his Observe And Report wig.

TAGSCHIPSDax Shephardjimmy kimmelMICHAEL PENA
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 1 month ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
Willie Nelson’s Love Affair With Weed Made Him An Outlaw And A Country Music Revolutionary

Willie Nelson’s Love Affair With Weed Made Him An Outlaw And A Country Music Revolutionary

11.22.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
How ‘Above The Rim’ Merged Streetball And Hip-Hop To Make A Cautionary Tale About Choices

How ‘Above The Rim’ Merged Streetball And Hip-Hop To Make A Cautionary Tale About Choices

and 11.18.16 2 months ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

11.14.16 2 months ago 9 Comments
The Story Of The Fugees’ Bitter Breakup And Unforgettable Legacy

The Story Of The Fugees’ Bitter Breakup And Unforgettable Legacy

11.10.16 2 months ago 13 Comments
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

11.08.16 2 months ago
How ‘Locker Room Talk’ And Casual Misogyny Are Making Conventions Intolerable For Cosplayers

How ‘Locker Room Talk’ And Casual Misogyny Are Making Conventions Intolerable For Cosplayers

10.31.16 2 months ago 28 Comments
‘The Internet Before The Internet’: How ‘Pop-Up Video’ Changed The Way We Devour Pop Culture

‘The Internet Before The Internet’: How ‘Pop-Up Video’ Changed The Way We Devour Pop Culture

10.28.16 3 months ago 4 Comments
How Fest’s Underground Punk Scene Takes Over A Florida Football Town Every Year

How Fest’s Underground Punk Scene Takes Over A Florida Football Town Every Year

10.26.16 3 months ago
How The Internet Chews Up And Spits Out Its Viral Celebrities

How The Internet Chews Up And Spits Out Its Viral Celebrities

10.26.16 3 months ago 15 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP