The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Easter Eggs You Missed

Chris Pratt Promises ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ Will Be Even Better Than ‘Citizen Kane’

03.22.17 32 mins ago

MARVEL

Chris Pratt is not shy about his feelings when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Shortly after director James Gunn revealed that it was the former-Andy Dwyer who suggested Kurt Russell should play Ego the Living Planet in the “biggest visual effect of all time,” Pratt shared the IMAX poster for GotG Vol. 2, along with a message that, when you remember how good that Fleetwood Mac trailer is, might not be as hyperbolic as it sounds.

“On May 5th the greatest movie in the history of movies is coming,” the Jurassic World star wrote. He’s probably referring to Three Generations, right? “There has never been and will never again be a movie like this.” This could still be about Three Generations. “Seriously.” Seriously. “Ever heard of Citizen Kane? We’re much better. Seriously. Our movie just tested at over one million points. Rotten tomatoes already has it at 234% fresh.” Hm, I guess it’s not about Three Generations, which is only 156% “fresh.” Pratt continued:

Around The Web

TAGSCHRIS PRATTGuardians of the GalaxyGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP