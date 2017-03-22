MARVEL

Chris Pratt is not shy about his feelings when it comes to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Shortly after director James Gunn revealed that it was the former-Andy Dwyer who suggested Kurt Russell should play Ego the Living Planet in the “biggest visual effect of all time,” Pratt shared the IMAX poster for GotG Vol. 2, along with a message that, when you remember how good that Fleetwood Mac trailer is, might not be as hyperbolic as it sounds.

“On May 5th the greatest movie in the history of movies is coming,” the Jurassic World star wrote. He’s probably referring to Three Generations, right? “There has never been and will never again be a movie like this.” This could still be about Three Generations. “Seriously.” Seriously. “Ever heard of Citizen Kane? We’re much better. Seriously. Our movie just tested at over one million points. Rotten tomatoes already has it at 234% fresh.” Hm, I guess it’s not about Three Generations, which is only 156% “fresh.” Pratt continued: