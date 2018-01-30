Chris Pratt Is Ready For His Moment In Michelob Ultra’s Super Bowl Ads

The Super Bowl is just around the corner, and the commercials and teasers for commercials are starting to leak to ensure that viewers are sufficiently hyped. Michelob Ultra just released the first of two commercials that will air during the game, and they might have snagged the highest profile star of the night: Chris Pratt.
While your ranking of the Super Chrises may vary, it’s hard to deny that Pratt is easily the funniest Chris (although Hemsworth could be a dark horse contender), and he brings that charm to the ad. Pratt takes his training for the commercial quite seriously, right down to beer bottle bicep curls. Michelob’s whole mantra for these ads is the idea that you can be fit and still have fun, which Pratt seems to embody to a T.
These days, I’m trying to stay in top shape for work. So when I see a beer I can’t help but squint my eyes and imagine a treadmill- Specifically how long I’ll have to be on that treadmill to burn off the beer. Michelob ULTRA has only 95 calories and 2.6 grams of carbs SO… I can run that off very easily. Probably in like 10 seconds? (I run 85 mph) Which really makes you wonder why I’m not playing in the Super Bowl instead of just doing a commercial that will air during the Super Bowl. So anyways, Michelob ULTRA doesn’t throw off my workout routine. And it tastes great. So… That’s what I call a win win. Check it out before it airs on Sunday: http://bit.ly/2nnSlgO #LiveULTRA @MichelobULTRA #spon
