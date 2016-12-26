The Christmas Box-Office Is Awash In Underperformers

Sony

The week between Christmas and New Year’s is typically the busiest week of the year for moviegoers, and this year is no exception. However, like last year, one movie is suffocating much of the box office, leaving less room for the other movies to blossom. In 2015, that movie was Star Wars: The Force Awakens and this year, it is Rogue One, which isn’t putting up quite the numbers of its predecessor, but it’s certainly doing well enough to make studios rethink their Christmas releases in future years, as Star Wars is clearly putting a dent in the competition.

With movies being released last Wednesday, Friday, and Christmas Day, box-office rankings don’t mean much at the moment, but it’s safe to say that Rogue One will take the weekend, and the holiday week. It earned close to $75 million from the Friday to Sunday period, and today’s box-office returns should put it over $300 million domestically, keeping the film on track to easily surpass Captain America: Civil War ($408 million) and Finding Dory ($486 million) for the highest grossing film of the year.

One film that has managed to break through during the holiday week is Illumination’s animated Sing, which is counter-programming nicely to young audiences. Sing, which has received modest reviews, looks like it will recoup close to all of its $75 million production budget in the Wednesday to Monday frame, and it should have a clear runway until the February release of LEGO: Batman. It’s not likely to put up anything close to Secret Life of Pets numbers, but it will be a big hit for Illumination (see also the Despicable Me/Minions franchise), which is managing to put up Pixar numbers without Pixar budgets.

The weekend’s news wasn’t as good for Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. Sony took a big gamble on the two, hoping that their combined star power could deliver huge numbers for an original film, but Passengers is not meeting expectations. Bad reviews aren’t helping, nor is the word of mouth about the dark premise of the film. The four-day total for Passengers looks like a meager $25ish million, so it’s going to need a lot of help internationally to recoup the $110 million production budget. The star power of Pratt and Lawrence may have also been somewhat illusory. Lawrence found some success with the Oscar-contending Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, but she couldn’t deliver the same numbers on her own with Joy, which we haven’t really seen Pratt so outside of either a huge franchise of the ensemble The Magnificent Seven remake, which delivered a so-so $93 million stateside.