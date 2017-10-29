Christoph Waltz Says He Won’t Return To Terrorize Daniel Craig In ‘Bond 25’

10.29.17

After all the drama surrounding Daniel Craig’s status for the next James Bond movie, it seems another Bond player won’t be returning for the 2019 follow-up to Spectre.

In a red carpet chat with Italy’s Talky Movie, Christoph Waltz was asked about the prospect of returning for Bond 25 and the Oscar winner confirmed he wasn’t coming back. Considering the character he played in Spectre (SPOILERS AHOY), it raises a few questions about what his absence might mean for the overall franchise. Waltz’s remarks on not coming back also invite tons of speculation about what he’s getting at. Here’s the important portion transcribed by /Film:

“No, I’m sorry. I’m really sad, but that’s the tradition, that there is a new…name. Sorry. I would’ve liked to.”

If Waltz isn’t appearing in the next Bond picture (GET HIM TO DO THE THEME), does that mean he’s never returning? Is that the end for this version of Blofeld? Are we getting a new Blofeld? Is this one big kayfabe style jerk-around like the last time Waltz insisted Blofeld wasn’t in an upcoming Bond movie? Waltz would say he’s sad about not coming back either way, so best to put a pot of coffee if you’re thinking this is an elaborate ruse multiple years in the making.

At the moment, there hasn’t been a director officially lined up yet for Bond 25. Blade Runner 2049 filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s name has been lined to the project in the press, an association Villeneuve has been coy about while noting it would be a “deep pleasure” to direct a Bond film.

(Via Talky Movie & /Film)

