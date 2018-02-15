‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Apparently Isn’t The Hit Netflix Hoped For

Most Super Bowl commercials aren’t surprises anymore. They’re often released online days, if not weeks, in advance, and there are frequent reports about which entertainment companies, like Disney, bought space to show off their upcoming films. But Netflix caught everyone off-guard during Super Bowl LII with a teaser for the new Cloverfield movie… that was premiering that night.
The Cloverfield Paradox wasn’t as good as Cloverfield or 10 Cloverfield Lane, but based on informal evidence of the number of people who filed Letterboxd reviews by the next morning, it surely was a hit, right? Yes and no. The Nielsen numbers are in, and 2.8 million people watched the film in the first three days and five million after seven days. That’s not bad, but 11 million people watched (the equally critically derided) Bright, Netflix’s first attempt at a blockbuster, after three days; it’s among Netflix’s most-viewed original titles ever.
Per Nielsen, on Sunday, February 4, The Cloverfield Paradox drew an estimated total U.S. audience of about 786,000. Netflix typically has released original series and movies on Friday. (Via)
Netflix paid $50 million to Paramount for the rights to The Cloverfield Paradox, which isn’t that high when you’re shelling out $300 million for Ryan Murphy, but the streaming service still likely hoped for bigger numbers, though the service itself doesn’t release numbers and has taken issue with Nielsen’s methods in the past. Still, maybe it’s not that surprising that the next Cloverfield film is coming out in theaters.
Keep slapping different names of successful horror/sci fi on it. The Get Out Paradox… Guardians of the Paradox… It Follows Paradoxically…
Mr. Paradox with Bob and David, okay I’d be on board for that one.
Um, Bright was hyped for months before it’s debut, and Cloverfield was literally that day. So, getting 2.8 in 3 days (3 DAYS!!!! The only prior notice was a newsblurb to let people know it was planned, but not when) for a total of 5 million views in 7 days, with only one commercial ( I think) to hype it and then word of mouth is pretty fucking fantastic. I know, I know, any excuse to bash Bright is OK. As for the critics for Paradox, meh, it sounds more like sour grapes that they didn’t get a free preview. It’s got problems, but it was no way close to Bright. Damn it, I just did it myself…
They both sucked dude, no I didn’t have any sour grapes. I wanted both of them to be good but even for free they were bad.
Who the fuck watches this shit?
These numbers mean nothing. The only real indicator Netflix cares about is how many new subscribers did Netflix pick up in the couple days after the Super Bowl and how much customer retention having the movie available on your service buys you. There are plenty of people that don’t care about Cloverfield that probably enjoy the idea that a service they use just drops a new movie on a whim.
It was ok, the acting wasn’t all that great, but it def. looked like a big budget movie to me. Not bad for Netflix considering they just got into the game.
If we are to make these viewers into box office numbers, Bright did huge money (80+) and Cloverfield did average (30~) and that feels about right for the franchise.