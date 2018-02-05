If The Cloverfield Paradox went by any other name, like, say, Worms In Space, it would be relegated to direct-to-home video status. But because this is A Cloverfield Movie — the third overall, after the clever found footage original and the far superior 10 Cloverfield Lane — it got the (very expensive) Super Bowl commercial treatment and a surprise late-night release on Netflix. Paradox pulled a Beyoncé, except it’s hard to make Lemonade out of this lemon.
Directed by Julius Onah, The Cloverfield Paradox begins on Earth, where Ava (the wonderful Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Michael (Roger Davies) are coping with the death of their children. But mostly the film takes place in space, aboard the Cloverfield Station. The ship’s mission: use a particle accelerator called The Shepherd to provide Earth with a limitless supply of energy. But — this is a big but — if things go wrong: monsters. (Or in the words of the always-welcome Donal Logue, “Monsters, demons, and beasts from the sea [may emerge], not just here, but in the past, future, and other dimensions.”) The Cloverfield’s crew is made up of Ava, Evil-Looking Guy with Glasses, Zhang Ziyi, David Oyelowo, and… others? The stock characters fail to stand out, with the exception of Elizabeth Debicki’s icy Mina and Chris O’Dowd’s Mundy, who in the best scene of the movie — spoilers, but it must be mentioned — loses his arm. This, in turn, leads to the best line of the movie.
The Cloverfield Paradox could have been campy fun, and at times, especially when worms are involved, it is. There’s even a germ of a good idea in Oren Uziel’s script: a sci-fi horror movie where the Earth vanishes? That opens up a lot of mind-bending opportunities. But with its haphazard plot twists and muddy motivations, Paradox mostly takes the boring parts from Life, Alien: Covenant, Event Horizon, and Interstellar (yes, people cry looking at screens), with a hint of one of the lesser Black Mirror episodes, and adds the word “Cloverfield.”
I like Cloverfield and it’s compelling that they tried to make a universe out of it. It’s clear they bought that movie, rewrote the husbands part a little bit, and slapped their fingerprint on it. The movie didn’t know if it wanted to be Apollo 13 or Event Horizon.
Yeah, this movie sucked despite a bunch of idiots on Twitter saying it was great, but the fact it went under the radar like that and was a complete surprise is amazing.
I bet the actors didn’t know they were filming a Cloverfield movie.
A lot of this movie didn’t make sense and in typical Abrams fashion they did the “many dimensions and timelines” as a blanket excuse should you question why the Cloverfield monster attack in this movie was clearly not the same one as in the first film. But what that doesn’t explain is what cost $40M in a film that didn’t have much in terms of set pieces or star power.
Other than having his name in as producer he probably had very little to do with this movie
This movie was unbelievably bad. It’s really sad they slapped Cloverfields name on it and dragged that franchise down with it. They did the same trick with 10 Cloverfield Lane but it actually sort of worked, but I really wish they would take this franchise seriously. People are hungry for a real cloverfield successor and they just keep exploiting that. This movie was literally nonsensical dogsh**.