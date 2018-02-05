Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The movie formerly known as Cloverfield Station and God Particle is now Cloverfield Paradox, and it’s coming to Netflix immediately after the end of tonight’s Super Bowl. Rumors of Paramount selling their movie to Netflix were heating up over the last few weeks as the next entry into JJ Abrams’ oft-delayed sci-fi anthology was reportedly looking for a small-screen home, so another name change and here we are. This is out of the blue.

Woman of color-led, sci-fi thriller released worldwide day + date w/ big Netflix muscle for black director, his super producer + POC cast. No advance press, ads, trailer. Straight to the people. Gamechanger. Congrats to helmer #JuliusOnah + my dears JJ, Gugu, David. #Cloverfield pic.twitter.com/m186Hprhqz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 5, 2018

Oh, and it’s available now. Netflix is pretty excited.