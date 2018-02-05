The movie formerly known as Cloverfield Station and God Particle is now Cloverfield Paradox, and it’s coming to Netflix immediately after the end of tonight’s Super Bowl. Rumors of Paramount selling their movie to Netflix were heating up over the last few weeks as the next entry into JJ Abrams’ oft-delayed sci-fi anthology was reportedly looking for a small-screen home, so another name change and here we are. This is out of the blue.
Oh, and it’s available now. Netflix is pretty excited.
I am weirdly interested in this, particularly since it apparently actually is connected to the first movie.
Available to stream tonight after the Super Bowl according to Netflix.
Just finished. Fuck this movie. Solid enjoyable first half ruined by a godawful final half hour. The “explanation” for Cloverfield is laughable.