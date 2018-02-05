The Next ‘Cloverfield’ Film Announced Its Surprise Netflix Premiere For After The Super Bowl

#Super Bowl #Netflix
02.04.18 10 hours ago 3 Comments

The movie formerly known as Cloverfield Station and God Particle is now Cloverfield Paradox, and it’s coming to Netflix immediately after the end of tonight’s Super Bowl. Rumors of Paramount selling their movie to Netflix were heating up over the last few weeks as the next entry into JJ Abrams’ oft-delayed sci-fi anthology was reportedly looking for a small-screen home, so another name change and here we are. This is out of the blue.

Oh, and it’s available now. Netflix is pretty excited.

