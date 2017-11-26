Weekend Box Office: ‘Coco’ Takes The Top Spot Over ‘Justice League,’ Sleeper Giant, And ‘Wonder’

11.26.17 26 mins ago

Just like last Thanksgiving weekend last year, an animated film (Moana) opened against a big blockbuster in its second weekend (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and came out a decisive victor, though in both cases, the Thanksgiving weekend has given the struggling blockbuster new life. Here, it’s Pixar’s fantastic Coco that took the top spot, raking in around $70 million for the five-day weekend. That’s short of Moana’s $82 million last year, but much better than the $55 million The Good Dinosaur pulled in over Thanksgiving 2015. Coco was a particularly huge hit with Hispanic audiences, which made up 39 percent of the audience (compared to 42 percent white), and that should bode well both for the future of the pic over the holiday and its international appeal. It’s already put up $48 million in Mexico, where it’s the biggest hit of the last two years after only three weeks of release. Great reviews (96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and great word of mouth (an A+ on Cinemascore), plus a whole lot of crying parents should keep this movie humming through the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Justice League, which opened with a disappointing $93 million last weekend, managed a fairly decent second weekend hold, putting up around $60 million over the five-day holiday frame. With ten-days in the books, it’s made over $170 million and is actually tracking better than last year’s Fantastic Beasts). It’ll do fine, especially once international box-office is factored in (it earned $189 overseas last weekend). It’s not going to be a $1 billion hit, but Justice League is going to make a profit eventually.

The big surprise, however, is Wonder, which is turning into a huge, holiday sleeper hit. The flick earned $32 million over the holiday weekend and, after ten days, it’s put up $70 million on only a $20 million budget. It joins Get Out and Split as the year’s biggest sleeper hits.

