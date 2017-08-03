‘Columbus’ Uses Stunning Images To Breathe Life Into A Familiar Story

Editorial Director, Film And Television
08.03.17

Superlative Films

Sometimes dubbed the “Athens of the Prairie,” the small city of Columbus, Indiana can be found less than an hour south of Indianapolis. It has two related claims to fame: It’s home to the engine company Cummins and to remarkable examples of modernist architecture and public art by such giants as Eliel and Eero Sarrinen, Harry Weese, Henry Moore, Dale Chihuly and others. It’s a place where a local architecture fan like Casey (Haley Lu Richardson, best known as Hailee Steinfeld’s levelheaded friend in The Edge Of Seventeen) can have a list of favorite buildings that runs deep into double digits — yet still yearn to escape.

In Columbus, the first feature from the single-named writer/director Kogonada, Columbus is also home to more than its share of discontentment. It’s beautiful, but for Casey it’s also something of a trap. A year out of high school with no college plans on the horizon and a mom (Michelle Forbes) with substance abuse issues, she feels stuck. Sure, her go-nowhere job involves working at a library designed by I.M. Pei, but it’s still a go-nowhere job.

If Casey sounds, in bare description, like an indie film cliché, so does Jin (John Cho), the film’s other protagonist. He’s called to Columbus from his translation job in Seoul when his father, a renowned professor of architecture, falls ill. With his life upended, he’s forced to confront their troubled relationship as his father hangs between life and death.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLUMBUSHaley Lu RichardsonJOHN CHOKOGONADAPARKER POSEYRORY CULKIN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP