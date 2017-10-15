Getty Image

If you needed more proof that the allegations against Harvey Weinstein have a long history, this video of Courtney Love from the 2005 Comedy Central Roast of Pamela Anderson red carpet. The claims against Weinstein have been called an “open” secret plenty of times since the New York Times report placed them on the record and gave names to the victims, opening the flood gates against the movie exec and others who seemed to thrive in a similar manner.

We’ve seen proof this week that many knew about Weinstein’s behavior, mostly through jokes like Seth MacFarlane’s at the Oscar nominations announcements in 2013 and a 30 Rock scene that specifically mentioned Weinstein, But now we have a reminder of this short clip of Courtney Love from the red carpet at the roast, dropping a quick comment about the mogul to comedian Natasha Leggero.