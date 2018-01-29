The Co-Director Of ‘Crank’ Is Interested In A ‘Crank Cinematic Universe’ With Jason Statham

01.29.18

A wise man once said, “Every TV show would be better with Jason Statham in it.” An even wiser man or woman would personally finance Crank 3.

Crank and Crank 2: High Voltage, starring Statham as adrenaline junkie Chev Chelios, are ridiculous, trashy, and so much fun. The series could continue forever, John Wick-style (now I want to see John Wick with Jason Statham as Keanu Reeves and Crank with Keanu Reeves as Jason Statham — they’re both impersonating each other, like Face/Off), but “the prospects for Crank 3 would be much improved if the second movie had made more than $12 at the box office.” That’s Brian Taylor, who co-directed the films with Mark Neveldine, speaking on the Movie Crypt podcast about a potential trilogy. (To be fair, Crank 2 almost doubled its $20 million budget.) Besides money, though, there’s something else a hypothetical Crank 3 would need: a “f*cked up” idea.

“It’s got to be a great idea. It’s got to be everybody on the same page and passionate about doing something insane,” he said. “My feeling about Crank 3 is that Crank 3 should be as exponentially more f*cked up than Crank 2 as Crank 2 was Crank 1. Obviously, there’s been talk here and there, but I’ve never really felt that creatively it was f*cked up enough to really do. Because the studio will get in contact with us: ‘What do you guys think about this?’ ‘What do you guys think about that?’ And the scenarios are always very tame compared to what I think it should be.” (The word “crank” has lost all meaning.)

It doesn’t sound like Statham fans should expect to see Crank 3 any time soon, but Taylor does “think there should be a Crank cinematic universe.” Chev Chelios Cinematic Universe (CCCU) >>> Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(Via Entertainment Weekly and Movie Crypt)

