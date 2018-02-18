Sylvester Stallone Drops The First Look At Ivan Drago Jr. In The Poster For ‘Creed 2’

#Sylvester Stallone #Rocky
02.18.18 8 hours ago 4 Comments

Fight time …FANPOSTER!!! Not official #creed 2 #healthylifestyle #rockybalboa1976

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

While Michael B. Jordan is getting some rave reviews as a villain in Marvel’s Black Panther this weekend, he’s stepping back into a hero’s role for the sequel to the Rocky spin-off Creed. And while the spotlight was on the son of Apollo Creed in the first film, this time it seems like it will be the man who killed him in the fourth Rocky film, Ivan Drago.

Sylvester Stallone shared the look at the film with a poster on Instagram featuring the first look at Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu as Ivan Drago Jr., backed up by the returning Dolph Lundgren as his father. The film will follow Adonis Creed’s journey to face the son of the man who killed his father, continuing on from his establishment as a contender in the first film.

Rookie director Steven Caple Jr. will take over for Ryan Coogler to head the film, also stepping in for Stallone who was rumored to direct in the early stages of pre-production. Cheo Hodari Coker will come from Luke Cage to pen the script. Also returning to the cast will be Tessa Thompson, turning this into a Marvel get together between the newest characters in the cinematic universe.

We can only hope that Jordan doesn’t suffer a similar fate to Carl Weathers in the classic film. And that we get an updated “Living In America” cover.

(Via Collider / Instagram)

