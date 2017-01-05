Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The sixth movie in the Child’s Play franchise (Chuckyverse?), Curse of Chucky, came out in 2013, and… wait, there are six Chucky movies? Nope, there are actually seven, or there will be once Cult of Chucky is released this year.

Even if you haven’t seen a Chucky film since the 1988 original, you probably know the basics: doll, evil, voice of Brad Dourif. In Curse, Nica (played by Fiona Dourif, Brad’s daughter) was erroneously blamed for murdering her family and sent to a mental hospital. In Cult, set four years later, she begins to think she really did it, until “her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face,” according to a press release, which also mentions that Jennifer Tilly will return as the Bride of Chucky. Here’s where I’m legally required to mention Jennifer Tilly has an Academy Award.

Cult of Chucky, which was written and directed by Don Mancini (who, like Dourif, has been there since the beginning), will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray this fall. That gives the evil geniuses behind Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood plenty of time to slap together an eighth film in that series. Then, the two horror-comedy icons can meet in Leprechaun v. Chucky: Dawn of Justice.

I already know who can play Martha.



