The Best Horror Movies On Netflix Right Now

Chucky Is Back And Ready To Play In The ‘Cult Of Chucky’ Teaser Trailer

01.05.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Subscribe to UPROXX

The sixth movie in the Child’s Play franchise (Chuckyverse?), Curse of Chucky, came out in 2013, and… wait, there are six Chucky movies? Nope, there are actually seven, or there will be once Cult of Chucky is released this year.

Even if you haven’t seen a Chucky film since the 1988 original, you probably know the basics: doll, evil, voice of Brad Dourif. In Curse, Nica (played by Fiona Dourif, Brad’s daughter) was erroneously blamed for murdering her family and sent to a mental hospital. In Cult, set four years later, she begins to think she really did it, until “her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic ‘tool’ to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar ‘Good Guy’ doll with an innocently smiling face,” according to a press release, which also mentions that Jennifer Tilly will return as the Bride of Chucky. Here’s where I’m legally required to mention Jennifer Tilly has an Academy Award.

Cult of Chucky, which was written and directed by Don Mancini (who, like Dourif, has been there since the beginning), will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray this fall. That gives the evil geniuses behind Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood plenty of time to slap together an eighth film in that series. Then, the two horror-comedy icons can meet in Leprechaun v. Chucky: Dawn of Justice.

I already know who can play Martha.


TAGSchild's playCHUCKYCULT OF CHUCKY

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP