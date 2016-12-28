Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher

Daisy Ridley’s Goodbye To Carrie Fisher Makes A ‘Force Awakens’ Scene Especially Poignant

12.27.16

BBC

As the world mourns the dearly departed Carrie Fisher, her co-stars and contemporaries are speaking out about all the things they loved about the iconic actress. Stories about the things they will miss about her electric personality, her talent, and her endless ability to shut people down with the perfect quip. There is an unending stream of uplifting and hilarious anecdotes swirling around the internet, and one of the newest members of the Star Wars family chimed in with her goodbye message to Carrie.

Daisy Ridley, anointed a star with her role as Rey in The Force Awakens, released a statement about Carrie’s passing earlier in the day.

“Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

