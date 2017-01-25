Dan Aykroyd Penned A Loving Tribute To His Ex-Fiancée Carrie Fisher

Universal

There’s no real mystery as to why Carrie Fisher has received so many loving tributes. She was beloved. Not just as an actress, but as a writer, advocate and plain ol’ top notch human being. A new one recently arrived courtesy of Fisher’s former beau Dan Aykroyd, who paints a heartfelt (and druggy) portrait of their 1980s romance.

Empire has a 24-page farewell dedicated to Fisher in their March issue and that includes Aykroyd’s tender recollection of the time he spent with Fisher. The SNL original details how he met Fisher via late night program and they wound up falling in love while filming The Blues Brothers. This began a relationship stuffed with quality quips and blood tests.

“While in Chicago we obtained blood tests for compatibility from an East Indian female doctor. Contemplating marriage, I gave Carrie a sapphire ring and subsequently in the romance she gave me a Donald Roller Wilson oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny floating pencil, which I kept for years until it began to frighten my children,” shared Aykroyd. Another choice passage: “One of the most brilliant and hilarious minds of our eon, Carrie would say things like: ‘I love tiny babies. When they cry they turn red and look like screaming tomatoes.’ OR ‘This romance is finished the second you let out even a threep. I’ll be sick for a year.’ AND ‘You have a jawline, hold your chin up otherwise you look like a tuna.’ From then on I would identify myself on the phone as Tuna Neck.”

In addition to heaping praise on Fisher for how sharp she was, Aykroyd also shared a tale involving LSD, Christmas and weeping bouts. The entire essay is worthy of a read.

(Via Empire)