Daniel Craig Is Returning To Play James Bond In ‘Bond 25’

It’s official: Daniel Craig will slip into James Bond‘s tactical turtleneck (or tactle-neck, if you will) at least one more time.

The actor made the announcement on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, following months of will he-won’t he rumors. Even earlier that day, when asked about his involvement in the 25th Bond movie (which already has a release date: November 8, 2019) on WMMR’s Preston & Steve, Craig said, “I hate to burst the bubble on that one. There’s no decision made just yet. I’m not trying to be coy with you, but there’s a lot of noise out there at the moment and I’m trying to stay out of it. There’s a lot of nonsense being said.”

Colbert brought up the infamous comment where Craig said he’d rather “break this glass and slash my wrists” than play 007 again. “There’s no point in making excuses about it,” the Logan Lucky star explained. “It was two days after I finished shooting the last movie. Instead of saying something with style and grace, I gave a really stupid answer.” This will be Craig’s fifth time as James Bond, following two good films, Casino Royale and Skyfall, and two mediocre films, Quantum of Solace and Spectre, or in chronological order: good, mediocre, good, mediocre. That means the next one has to be good.

Unless Ed Sheeran sings the theme. At least Arya will enjoy it.