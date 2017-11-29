Daniel Day-Lewis On How ‘Phantom Thread’ Cemented His Retirement Decision: ‘It Was Hard To Live With’

#Paul Thomas Anderson
Managing Editor, Trending
11.29.17

Focus Features

Daniel Day-Lewis surprised pretty much everybody by announcing his retirement from acting earlier this year. The statement released by Day-Lewis showed gratitude to his collaborators from over the years and the audiences that saw his movies, adding that the choice was “a private decision” made by the actor.

This would make Phantom Thread, his second film with Paul Thomas Anderson, his final film and the one that seemed to play into his decision to retire more than any in the past. He details this in an interview with W Magazine, admitting that he hasn’t “figured it out,” but seems ready to stop after this experience:

“Before making the film, I didn’t know I was going to stop acting. I do know that Paul and I laughed a lot before we made the movie. And then we stopped laughing because we were both overwhelmed by a sense of sadness. That took us by surprise: We didn’t realize what we had given birth to. It was hard to live with. And still is.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Thomas Anderson
TAGSDANIEL DAY-LEWISpaul thomas andersonphantom thread

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP