Focus Features

Daniel Day-Lewis surprised pretty much everybody by announcing his retirement from acting earlier this year. The statement released by Day-Lewis showed gratitude to his collaborators from over the years and the audiences that saw his movies, adding that the choice was “a private decision” made by the actor.

This would make Phantom Thread, his second film with Paul Thomas Anderson, his final film and the one that seemed to play into his decision to retire more than any in the past. He details this in an interview with W Magazine, admitting that he hasn’t “figured it out,” but seems ready to stop after this experience: