After some teases and a gut-churning poster to celebrate Mother’s Day, we now have our first full trailer for mother!, the latest from Darren Aronofsky. From the start it seems that Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem are leading the ideal life of a couple who have just moved into a new house. She’s gone to war against each room, re-decorating and “breathed life” into a house that looked pretty rough. Given that this is billed a psychological horror film, this idyllic situation doesn’t last long and strangers start showing up to the house to stay, including Ed Harris and a very sinister looking Michelle Pfeiffer.

From there it seems to go into full Rosemary’s Baby territory, with Bardem’s character hiding some secrets, more strangers showing up with pictures of him and a desire to stay with the couple, and plenty of sex. There also seems to be something in the basement and the house doesn’t seem to keep its newly acquired luster once things hit the heights of tension.

Trying to determine exactly what is going on in the film isn’t actually possible given the fact that this is Aronofsky and it’s only the first trailer. But it definitely has a very cultish vibe with some sinister undertones, possibly going deeper than Black Swan into the depths of that type of horror.

mother! will be Aronofsky’s first film since 2014’s Noah and a step back towards the smaller more intimate films. It’s scheduled to hit theaters on September 15th and will likely be in the conversation for awards considerations. We’re just hoping it is as scary as it looks in the trailer.

(Via Paramount Pictures)