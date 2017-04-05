Did You Catch These Callbacks In Rogue One?

04.05.17 2 hours ago

In a scene from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) visits Darth Vader’s home on Mustafar, the same lava planet where Anakin lost his limbs in a fight with Obi-Wan and became Darth Vader. Yes, Vader built his home on the planet where Obi-Wan abandoned him. He’s so emo, just like his grandson. Anyway, in that scene, Vader briefly force choked Krennic and advised him not to “choke on his aspirations.” And people have been making dad joke references about Vader ever since.

That’s right, Han Solo isn’t the only dad joke genius in this overdramatic, backwoods galaxy. So sit back, watch “Vader’s Got Jokes” above, and just… saber the moment.

The parody video, which should have been titled “Vader’s Got Dad Jokes,” was made by the Nerdist:

