Dark Lord of the Sith, scourge of the galaxy, and the Galactic Empire’s most powerful enforcer. While Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) was a powerful warrior and master of the Dark Side of the Force, Vader relied on his words to get things done as much as his actions. Like his signature red lightsaber, Vader spoke with a candid, unapologetic manner that helped him become a ruthless, calculating leader whose words alone could instill terror throughout the Star Wars universe.

With the release of Rogue One, we all finally got the chance to see Vader back on the big screen destroying his opponents with lightsaber in hand and dressing down his subordinates with his intimidating, mechanized baritone

So, the next time you find yourself in a situation where you might have to puff out your chest and break out a little tough-guy talk, let these Darth Vader lines help you lay out your course for a well-articulated victory.