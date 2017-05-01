Getty Image / Marvel

First of all, a thing you learn quickly when talking to Dave Bautista is that he’s a spoiler-phobe. So much so that in his upcoming (still very secretive) role in Blade Runner 2049, he didn’t want to read the script because he didn’t want to know what happened. Now, there are certainly instances when actors are only given a small portion of a script on a top secret movie, but I’m not quite sure if I’ve ever heard of it happening the other way around: where an actor just doesn’t want to know and wants to save the plot details for the theater.

The second thing is that Dave Bautista doesn’t think he’s funny. Even though he’s hilarious as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This is a slightly different Drax than we saw in the first movie: He’s not quite as angry and laughs hysterically any anyone else’s misfortune. Drax. Consequently, Bautista becomes the comic relief of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 even though he couldn’t understand why he, an unfunny person in his opinion, was being put in so many funny situations.

Regardless, Bautista does admit now that it works (he is correct, it does work), but ahead explains how he hopes Drax gets a little more serious in future adventures. (Just don’t show him the script quite yet.)

You were so surprised how funny Drax would be this time around. And he is very funny.

Yeah, I wasn’t expecting it. For one, I wasn’t expecting them to go this route with him in the film. And also, it’s really hard for me to find myself funny. I just don’t. And when I first read the script, I just didn’t come across funny to myself. So I didn’t realize how funny it was until I actually sat around and did the table read with the rest of the cast. It’s a lot different when something pops off paper and it becomes real and you hear somebody doing it in their character and their voice – and it just becomes more organic and natural and more emotional. So that’s when I realized actually how incredibly funny the script was.

Why were you under the impression Drax may not go in a funny direction this time?

I can’t remember what it initially was, but I want to say – and I’m not going to name anybody specifically, although I could; but just in case I’m wrong – it was mentioned to me by one of the producers that Drax was going to be much more badass and closer to the comic book version of the Destroyer in the next film. And I think I do remember hearing that and who I heard it from, but I just don’t want to get them in any trouble or put them in an awkward spot.

To be fair, in this movie Drax does jump into a monster’s mouth to kill it from the inside out. That classifies as badass, right?

Well, he’s jumping into a monster to try to kill him from the inside, so I guess on one note, if you look at it from one perspective, it would be pretty brave. [Laughs.] If you look at it from another perspective, it just seems idiotic.

I’ll go on record: It takes guts to do that.

For sure. Good intention. Drax always has good intentions.

You said you’re looking forward to interactions with Tony Stark in future movies. I’m looking forward to Steve Rogers, only because there are levels upon levels of earnestness with those two.

Right. Well, which makes me think that they might mesh well together. But Tony Stark, being so sarcastic, I think he would just want to have a laugh at Drax’s expense. So I think there would be a lot of jabs there, which I think would make for a more entertaining scene.

Steve Rogers is earnest, but he’s always nice about it. Drax is earnest but says mean things…

Right. So I think they might understand each other on a certain note. [Laughs.] They might come to an understanding, with both of them being very brutally honest.

Now playing Drax twice, do you feel like he’s become yours? Especially since before the first movie he wasn’t as well known? In the comics he was even green…

Oh definitely, now he’s mine. And I give credit to James Gunn, obviously, for the personality and the direction he chose for Drax. But I think if we had gone with more of the comic book, predictable version, I think that’s what it would have been. It would have been predictable; I think it would have been easy. I don’t think it would have been a stretch for me to play. And I think it just would have been super predictable. You know, it’s easy to be that big menacing-looking guy who growls at you. It’s just not interesting.