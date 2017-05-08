Sony/Marvel

The stars of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are out and about, doing press and giving their thoughts on the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe they inhabit, which has led to an interesting little tidbit from Dave Bautista on Podcast One. Bautista, knowing he’s got a teammate in Spidey coming up when the whole Marvel family takes on Thanos in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, believes it’s only a matter of time until the webslinger is fully back under the Marvel Studios banner, rather than being involved in a co-production with Sony.

“Spider-Man is the one I’m really looking forward to. I love that kid – I love Tom Holland. I also love that they’re staying so true to the comics with this whole series and I think that’s because Marvel Studios has gotten involved. I think before, I think it was Sony who had control. And I think they’re doing a partnership now, but I think they will – I don’t know this for sure – but I think they’re going to re-acquire Spider-Man.”

Bautista isn’t controlling the company, so this is all conjecture, but you have to think Marvel’s probably not into renting Peter Parker for their flagship movies that are already expensive as hell. They might as well get the rights back. It makes sense but now seems like the worst time to buy. As SlashFilm points out, the Sony-backed Venom movie has been announced for 2018 (which will have no ties to the MCU). Additionally, the Black Cat and Silver Sable movies that are being explored would be significantly weaker without Spidey.

Would the MCU be better with Spider-Man back full-time? Yes. Will it happen? Probably not anytime soon, but one could hope. What comic fan wouldn’t want an actual, good Fantastic Four movie in which they break down Spidey’s symbiote Venom costume? There’s so much out there to work with, and when it’s separated, it just isn’t as great as it could be.

(Via Slashfilm)