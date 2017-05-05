Comedy Central

Considering the monumental success of his two new stand-up specials on Netflix, Dave Chappelle is best known as a comedian these days. Yes, he did a little bit of acting on a program called Chappelle’s Show back in the day, and yes, he did more of the same when he hosted Saturday Night Live recently. Even so, most Chappelle fans know him for his stand-up. Thanks to occasional angry raccoon and first-time director Bradley Cooper, however, the popular comic is about to get another chance to demonstrate his acting chops in the upcoming A Star Is Born remake featuring Lady Gaga.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Chappelle will play a character named “Noodles” in the Warner Bros. remake of the 1937 original starring Janet Gaynor. (The film was previously made twice — first in 1954 with Judy Garland, and again in 1976 with Barbra Streisand.) Noodles, per the official description, is a friend of Cooper’s Jackson Maine, the aging alcoholic movie star who decided to help Gaga’s character Ally with her bustling career. Noodles is Maine’s “oldest friend with whom he started out playing with in blues clubs.”

In addition to Cooper, Gaga and Chappelle, A Star Is Born also features Andrew Dice Clay, Sam Elliott and Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams’ “lucky charm,” Greg Grunberg. Seeing as how the film isn’t slated to hit theaters until September 28, 2018, however, Chappelle’s fans will just have to wait and see who Noodles really is.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)