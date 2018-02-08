Universal Pictures

Deadpool 2 doesn’t come out for a few more months (we saw our first Cable-centric trailer earlier today), but director David Leitch is already looking ahead to his next project. Entertainment Weekly reports that Leitch, who was also behind the camera for John Wick and Atomic Blonde, is the frontrunner to direct the Fast and Furious spin-off movie centered on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham’s characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, respectively.

Somewhere out there, Tyrese is refusing to watch Deadpool in protest.

The eight existing Fast movies have been directed by five people: Rob Cohen (The Fast and the Furious), John Singleton (2 Fast 2 Furious), Justin Lin (The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6), James Wan (Furious 7), and F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious). Leitch served as a stuntman for years before making his directorial debut with John Wick, one of the best action movies of the 2010s. He’ll be a natural fit in the Fast-verse. Even if the Hobbs and Decker spin-off is no Hurricane Heist.

Then again, what is?

