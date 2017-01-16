FOX

Deadpool 2 can’t arrive soon enough for fans of the first film. Of course, there’s always the danger that a sequel won’t deliver and may crush a few spirits in the process, but the decade-long process of the first film does lend confidence that a followup will be treated with the same degree of loving care. Or at least close to it. Much of the debate surrounding the sequel’s story revolves around how to treat Cable’s convoluted backstory, but the new budget may allow for some new X-Men characters to join the fun.

That last bit is particularly hilarious because, as Collider notes, one of Deadpool’s wry lines in the first movie was “It’s almost like they couldn’t afford another X-Man.” Yet Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead were so beloved by the audience and provided some of the first film’s most exhilarating moments — especially during the highway “fight” scene — that Collider went ahead and broached the subject during an interview with the sequel’s two writers, Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Wernick first held back on an answer, but Reese forged ahead with reassurances:

PAUL WERNICK: “I can’t say how much they are…” RHETT REESE: “I think we can say. Yeah, they’ll be in the sequel.” WERNICK: “Yeah, they’ll make at least an appearance.”

Ideally, the appearance won’t simply be a post- or mid-credits scene. Hell, they could both spontaneously combust in the movie’s opening moments, but at least they’ll be there, hopefully with a do-gooding comment from Colossus and an eyeroll from his sidekick. Mostly, fans would hope that the film preserves the biting wit of the first flick without adding too much extraneous “bigger-and-better” garbage, which is a pitfall for many sequels, as all of you are undoubtedly aware of by now.

