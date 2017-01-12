Fox

Golden Globes-nominated, WGA Award-nominated, and possibly Oscar-nominated arthouse film Deadpool made the most of its estimated $58 million budget, becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie ever and the 66th highest grossing movie worldwide of all time. This has ensured a sequel, which was one of the topics writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick discussed in an interview with Deadline.

The long interview includes an unsurprising reveal about Deadpool 2. Expect more X-Men characters now that they can afford the rights: