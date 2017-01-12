Golden Globes-nominated, WGA Award-nominated, and possibly Oscar-nominated arthouse film Deadpool made the most of its estimated $58 million budget, becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie ever and the 66th highest grossing movie worldwide of all time. This has ensured a sequel, which was one of the topics writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick discussed in an interview with Deadline.
The long interview includes an unsurprising reveal about Deadpool 2. Expect more X-Men characters now that they can afford the rights:
Where in the process are you with Deadpool 2 at the moment? Is it still a stand-alone sequel for the character?
Rhett Reese: Yeah, it’ll be a solo movie. It’ll be populated with a lot of characters, but it is still Deadpool’s movie, this next one. We’re pushing forward very hard. I think by every account we will shoot it this year, and we’re on our multiple draft now. It’s taken different twists and turns, but it’s really coalescing, and we’re very, very excited. We’re a little nervous, because now we feel like we have to live up to the first movie, but at the same time, we have to have faith, and we have an extreme passion still, and as long as we have passion still, and it’s not a mercenary, venal play, which we don’t think this is, I think we’ll be in good shape.
