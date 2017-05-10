‘Deadpool 2’ May Add Three New Characters To Set Up An ‘X-Force’ Movie

20th Century Fox

Deadpool reportedly had only a $58 million budget, which necessitated cutting several characters Fox executives deemed too expensive, until they finally settled on Colossus, Angel Dust, Ajax, and “Negasonic, what?“. Now they’re working with a bigger budget for Deadpool 2, and they’ve already added Cable (Josh Brolin) and possibly Domino to the roster. Co-writer Rhett Reese has said they want “a lot of characters,” and it also seems clear they want to bring together the X-Force, which makes this new rumor unsurprising.

According to Comic Book, three more X-Force characters are being cast in Deadpool 2. Potential spoilers ahead.