Did You Catch This Hidden Message In The 'Deadpool 2' Teaser?

‘Deadpool 2’ May Add Three New Characters To Set Up An ‘X-Force’ Movie

#Deadpool #Ryan Reynolds
Entertainment Editor
05.10.17

20th Century Fox

Deadpool reportedly had only a $58 million budget, which necessitated cutting several characters Fox executives deemed too expensive, until they finally settled on Colossus, Angel Dust, Ajax, and Negasonic, what?. Now they’re working with a bigger budget for Deadpool 2, and they’ve already added Cable (Josh Brolin) and possibly Domino to the roster. Co-writer Rhett Reese has said they want “a lot of characters,” and it also seems clear they want to bring together the X-Force, which makes this new rumor unsurprising.

According to Comic Book, three more X-Force characters are being cast in Deadpool 2. Potential spoilers ahead.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Deadpool#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSDeadpooldeadpool 2FERALRyan ReynoldsShatterstarSunspotX-ForceX-MEN

Innovative Minds

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 19 hours ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 6 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 7 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 7 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP