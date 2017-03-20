Fox

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick’s new film, Life, opens this weekend – a horror movie set on the International Space Station that’s quite a departure from the tone we usually expect from the duo, namely, movies with a more comedic flare, like Zombieland and Deadpool. (And we’ll have much more with them about Life later in the week.)

As for the upcoming Deadpool 2, Reese and Wernick will dodge your question about behind the scenes strife that they might have experienced from the departure of Deadpool director Tim Miller. (And they will admit they are dodging the question.)

“Without getting into too much detail about it, we love Tim,” says Wernick. He continues, “We all had a wonderful experience creating something that audiences seemed to really embrace on the first one. We’re so very excited to move forward with Dave Leitch on the second one. So again, not to dodge the question, but we’re kind of dodging the question.”

Before Logan, we saw a teaser for the new Deadpool film that starts out with Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson listening to Jon Parr’s 1985 hit, “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” – a song that fits in with Deadpool’s ever-growing list of ironic music cues that already included Juice Newton’s “Angel of the Morning” and Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration.” So, how do they come up with the perfect ironic Deadpool song? (Reese and Wernick did not dodge this answer.)